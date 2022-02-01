Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Stock Price Up 149,900%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC)’s share price rose 149,900% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 4,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $8.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Vulcan International Corp. engages in the manufacture of rubber and foam products. It also develops and manages real estate, and is involved in forestry activities including the harvesting and selling of timber. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clarksville, TN.

