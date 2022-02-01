Wabash National (WNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WNC opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $970.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $322,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

