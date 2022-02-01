Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Shares Down 2.8%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wacker Neuson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

