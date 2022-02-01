Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.36 or 0.07181363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.64 or 0.99903577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00053805 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

