Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 328,234 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,147,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.30.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

