Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 167,552 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.89% of Ebix worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ebix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ebix by 110,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $940.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.59.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

