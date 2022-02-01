Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 648,803 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 648,803 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.17% of BioLife Solutions worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $9,894,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $481,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $754,375.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,379 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

