Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR) were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.75. Approximately 4,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.20. The company has a market cap of C$205.87 million and a PE ratio of 43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.