Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $320.12, but opened at $332.51. Waters shares last traded at $324.57, with a volume of 2,624 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after acquiring an additional 101,669 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.62.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

