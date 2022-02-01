Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $487,016.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00052001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.88 or 0.07140016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,509.88 or 1.00172268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053330 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.