WazirX Market Cap Achieves $327.91 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $327.91 million and approximately $108.82 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.64 or 0.07186928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,676.27 or 1.00035911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053342 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

