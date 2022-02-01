WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 9,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.64% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

