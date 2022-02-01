Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 869,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WEAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Weave Communications stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 187,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Weave Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 113,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.