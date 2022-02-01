Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tullow Oil (TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2022 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.08). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tullow Oil had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 70 ($0.94) to GBX 75 ($1.01). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 79 ($1.06) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 62 ($0.83).

TLW opened at GBX 49.78 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £712.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.60 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89).

Get Tullow Oil plc alerts:

In other news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,562.52).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.