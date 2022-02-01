Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tullow Oil (TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/28/2022 – Tullow Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.08). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Tullow Oil had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – Tullow Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 70 ($0.94) to GBX 75 ($1.01). They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 79 ($1.06) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 62 ($0.83).
TLW opened at GBX 49.78 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £712.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25.60 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89).
In other news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,562.52).
