Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently:

1/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $40.00.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $40.00.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $30.00.

1/20/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $90.00.

1/5/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/30/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00.

12/23/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $112.00.

12/3/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,789,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,543,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,426 shares of company stock worth $1,359,774. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

