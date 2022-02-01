Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 66,105 Shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 5.49% of Venus Acquisition worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VENA stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

