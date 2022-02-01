Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 96,922 Shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.74% of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $1,453,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RKTA opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

