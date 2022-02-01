Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 341,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,118,000.

BNIXU stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50. Bannix Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

