Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.62% of Catcha Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 851,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 196,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter worth $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Catcha Investment in the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catcha Investment in the second quarter worth $109,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catcha Investment stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Catcha Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter.

About Catcha Investment

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

