Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 313,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 3.81% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

