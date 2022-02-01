Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 216,914 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 216,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 699,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 247,052 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 545,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 441,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.