Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 232,608 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 232,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 142.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 537,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 18.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 741,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 116,894 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $5,000,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

