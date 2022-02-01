Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 450,000 Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 6.05% of Abri SPAC I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. Abri SPAC I Inc has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

