Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

