Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 186,125 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,125 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.62% of SportsTek Acquisition worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,580,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTK opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

