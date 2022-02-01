Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 19,200 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Shares of PPG opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

