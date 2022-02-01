Weiss Asset Management LP Has $2.29 Million Stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) by 139.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,757 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.27% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter worth $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth $110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter worth $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

