Weiss Asset Management LP Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of American National Group worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in American National Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after buying an additional 7,864,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at $54,822,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,905,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at $28,109,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in American National Group during the second quarter valued at $21,862,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $195.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.45.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

