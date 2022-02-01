Weiss Asset Management LP Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.