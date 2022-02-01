Weiss Asset Management LP Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.90% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DKDCA opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKDCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.