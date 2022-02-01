Weiss Asset Management LP Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.23% of Yellowstone Acquisition worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 900,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 101,571 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 17.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 109,688 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 24.5% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

