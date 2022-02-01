Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.44 Million Position in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,803 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.67% of Pine Island Acquisition worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PIPP stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.