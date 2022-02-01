Weiss Asset Management LP Has $4.61 Million Holdings in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.48% of HPX worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in HPX during the second quarter worth $1,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of HPX in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HPX in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of HPX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HPX in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HPX alerts:

Shares of HPX stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. HPX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.