Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.17 Million in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.16% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $770,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $37,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

