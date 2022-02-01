Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.19 Million in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.86% of StoneBridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,106,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,930,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

