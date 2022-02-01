Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.45 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

