Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.48 Million in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.41% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,540,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

