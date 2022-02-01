Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.69 Million in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.05% of Environmental Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVI. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

