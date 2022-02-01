Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.04 Million in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 1,093.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.