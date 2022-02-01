Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.13 Million in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 186,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McAfee by 13.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,403,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.