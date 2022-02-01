Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $4.56 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.80 and a 200-day moving average of $285.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

