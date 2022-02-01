Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 243,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.43% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $9,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $8,658,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $6,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $4,838,000.

Shares of HYAC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

