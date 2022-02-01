Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.73% of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTVI. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,688,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,880,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,852,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTVI opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

