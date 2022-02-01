Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 447,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.48% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLIM opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

