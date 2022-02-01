Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 428,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.16% of Chavant Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLAY. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CLAY stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.