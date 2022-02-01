Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 332,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.77% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCIC. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

JCIC stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

