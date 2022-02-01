Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.70% of SPK Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

SPK Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. SPK Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

