Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 240,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of USHG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUGS. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,402,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUGS stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

