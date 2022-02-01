Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 297,000 Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) by 191.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.51% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

