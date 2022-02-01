Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,900 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

